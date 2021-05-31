Mahesh Babu starts vaccination drive in his native village, Burripalem in Andhra

Mahesh Babu adopted Burripalem village in 2015 after the release of his film, ‘Srimanthudu’.

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu started a vaccination drive to get residents of his native village, Burripalem, vaccinated against COVID-19. The seven-day vaccination drive began on Monday, on the occasion of the birthday of actor Krishna, who is the father of Mahesh Babu. The drive took place in association with Andhra Hospitals. Sharing the pictures, Mahesh Babu tweeted saying, “Vaccination is our ray of hope for a normal life again! Doing my bit to ensure everyone in Burripalem is vaccinated and safe. Extremely grateful to Andhra Hospitals for helping us arrange this vaccination drive.”

He further thanked his team for volunteering: “Special mention to Team Mahesh Babu for volunteering on the frontlines during these unprecedented times. Really appreciate all the villagers for understanding the importance of vaccines and coming forward to get their shot. Get vaccinated! Stay safe everyone.”

Last week on May 25, the Telangana government allowed private hospitals to go ahead with the vaccination for those above 18 years of age. People who wish to organise vaccination drives at their workplaces, communities, and institutions can now approach private vaccination centres. Mahesh Babu also organised this vaccination drive with the help of Andhra Hospitals, a private enterprise.

Earlier in the year 2015, Mahesh Babu adopted the village, Burripalem, near Tenali in Guntur district, after the release of his film, Srimanthudu. The film revolves around the concept of adopting a village and doing developmental activities over there by the lead character, played by Mahesh Babu.

Meanwhile, on April 25, Mahesh Babu had also got his vaccination shot and announced on Twitter, “Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get a tier from May 1st. Get vaccinated. Stay safe everyone.”

Mahesh Babu is getting ready for his next project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was tentatively scheduled for release in January 2022. The movie also has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh playing lead in the movie. Usually, every year on May 31, on his father’s birthday, Mahesh Babu releases some kind of film update. However, due to the pandemic, the actor announced this year that they have cancelled the release of any update.

