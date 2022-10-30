Northeast monsoon: Chennai, parts of TN to see rains over next five days

In light of the rains that are predicted, the Greater Chennai Corporation has begun making efforts to mitigate waterlogging and other flood-related issues in the city.

Chennai is likely to receive moderate rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms in the coming week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. As per a bulletin, the city will see rainfall from Monday, October 31, till Friday, November 4. The sky condition is expected to be generally cloudy in Chennai for the next 24 hours, the bulletin issued on Sunday, October 30, said. It added that the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 31-32ËšC and 25-26ËšC respectively. Light to moderate rain is expected in various parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal throughout the week.

On Monday, October 31, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram. Meanwhile, the IMD bulletin stated that heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. On Tuesday, November 1, more districts across the state are expected to experience heavy rain including Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Theni and Dindigul apart from the previously mentioned districts.

In light of the rains, an orange warning â€” indicating very heavy rain that can hinder visibility and affect traffic â€” has been issued in Ranipet, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts on Monday, October 31 and Vellore on Tuesday, November 1. However, no warning has been issued for fishermen throughout the week.

A statement issued by Dr S Balachandran, Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on October 29 said that Northeast Monsoon rains have started over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Since heavy rains are expected in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has placed several motor pumps in parts of the city to pump water out of the residential areas in case of waterlogging. Officials have also deployed staff on night duty in 114 flood-prone areas. Apart from these measures, a control room has been set up to mitigate challenges regarding flooding, the GCC said. Chennai residents have been asked to reach out to GCC officials through the helpline number 1913 to complain about flood-related issues.