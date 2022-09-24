No weapons, avoid traffic disruption: Madras HC lists conditions for RSS march on Oct 2

The Madras High Court on September 22, granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out route marches across Tamil Nadu on October 2.

news Court

The Madras High Court, on September 22, granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out route marches across Tamil Nadu on October 2. Permission has been granted with several conditions including that no members of the organisation must sing or speak ill of any caste, religion or individual. According to the order, the participants of the programme are not allowed to express anything in favour of organisations banned by the government and must not indulge in activities “disturbing the sovereignty and integrity” of the country.

The order mentions that participants are not allowed to carry any weapons, including lathis and sticks, which can be used to injure someone. Apart from that, the organisation must also make arrangements for drinking water, first-aid, ambulances, mobile toilets, CCTV cameras and fire fighting equipment in case of emergencies. The order said that the procession must be carried out in an orderly manner on the routes permitted, participants must keep left and should not cause any impediment to the normal flow of traffic. The procession must occupy only one-fourth of the road and the organisation must have sufficient volunteers to help the police regulate traffic and the participants. The order mandated that the RSS must take responsibility to ensure that the participants follow the route permitted by the police.

To ensure that the procession does not cause any public disruption, the order added that only box type speakers must be used and the output must not exceed 15 watts and should remain within a 30 metre radius. “Cone speakers should not be used at any cost,” the order said.

“In the procession, the processionists shall not in any manner offend the sentiments of any religious, linguistics, cultural and other groups.” the order noted. RSS must undertake responsibility to reimburse the cost for any damage that may occur to public or private property during the march and must also bear the cost of compensation or replacement, wherever applicable, the order stated, adding that if any of these conditions are violated, “the concerned police officer is at liberty to take necessary action, as per the law.”

