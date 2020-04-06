No decision yet on extending Sec 144 orders in TN: Senior govt official to TNM

Dispelling rumours about a possible extension of the prohibitory orders across the state, a senior bureaucrat told TNM that a decision on that has not been taken yet.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The government of Tamil Nadu is yet to take a call on extending the prohibitory orders under section 144 in the state. This is in response to a few media reports, which hinted at an extension of the prohibitory orders in force in the state.

Speaking to TNM about media reports that hinted at the extension of prohibitory orders, a senior bureaucrat from the government of Tamil Nadu said that the interpretation in the reports came from a Government Order which was issued to sanction food and other essentials to various departments. “Nowhere in the operative part has anything been said about 144,” he said, adding that any decision on extension of lockdown will not be issued in secret. The official said that the food necessity of a department must not be confused with this.

The official said that prohibitory orders are usually issued by the District Collectors at the local level and was not a part of any other earlier Government Orders which spoke about the lockdown. He added that a decision on extension will be taken at the right moment and will be made public.

Rumours about the government of Tamil Nadu extending the prohibitory orders became rife after a few media houses reported on it on Monday. Their reportage stemmed from a recent Government Order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department, which allocated funds for food and supplies based on the proposals submitted by the respective agencies like the State Disaster Response Force, police department etc. A few proposals submitted by the agencies have requested the government to sanction funds for operational purposes till April 30, 2020, which was interpreted as a possible extension of the lockdown and prohibitory orders under section 144.

Tamil Nadu has been under a statewide lockdown since 6 pm on March 24 as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. This was closely followed by a nationwide lockdown from Midnight of March 25 for three weeks, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to restrict unnecessary movement of people in the country.