No dancing, no sitting at the bar: TN govt mulls rules for reopening of pubs, clubs

The government of Tamil Nadu allowed TASMAC outlets to reopen across the state in July and in Chennai on August 18.

People can hope to return to their favourite watering holes soon as the Tamil Nadu Excise Department is working towards reopening bars in the state, as per reports. While the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for bars in hotels and pubs cover a wide range of rules, the SOP for TASMAC bars is expected to focus on hygiene and lesser crowding.

The state government is working on a set of SOPs which shall be followed once the bars and pubs reopen, after the Centre grants permission for the same. At present, though dine-in facilities in restaurants and TASMAC outlets are functional in Tamil Nadu, places like bars, pubs and clubs are still not allowed to function. They were all closed in the last week of March, as a precautionary and preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Among the new restrictions that could be in place once the pubs reopen are that patrons will not be allowed to sample drinks at the counter and instead would have to place orders only at the table; an upper time-cap of 90 minutes for guests and mandatory table reservations. Patrons will also not be allowed to dance in the bars and clubs. Restrictions will be placed on the number of staff members present, and those working will have to go on a 15-day quarantine period after working for 15 days. Before coming back to work after the mandatory quarantine, the staff shall be made to take a COVID-19 test.

The SOPs also reportedly mention that the use of air-conditioning inside the pubs and bars will be prohibited and the establishments can only use air coolers or pedestal fans. The doors of the premises shall also be kept open. The report in Times of India also stated that Tamil Nadu has around 1,100 bars of which 450 are in Chennai.

