‘No chance of me entering politics’: Trisha quashes rumours during Raangi promotions

The 39-year-old actor also said that she doesn't like being asked when she plans on getting married, or about her favourite male stars.

Actor Trisha, who is gearing up for the release of her Tamil film Raangi, quashed rumours of her plans to pursue a political career, in a media interaction while promoting the film. Days after unverified media reports suggested that the actor might be joining the Indian National Congress (INC), Trisha told mediapersons earlier this week that she has no intention of entering politics. “There is not even a 0.00001% chance of me entering politics. There is no connection between me and politics,” the actor said.

Her upcoming action thriller Raangi is directed by M Saravanan, know for his 2011 film Engaeyum Eppothum. Bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film stars Trisha in the titular role. Raangi is set to hit the big screens on December 30.

During the media interaction, Trisha was also asked about questions posed by journalists that she is not fond of. In response, the 39-year-old actor said that she doesn't like being asked when she plans on getting married. She also said she dislikes being asked to speak about her favourite male stars.

It has been the norm in Tamil film journalism for interviewers to pose gendered questions to women actors, unlike their male counterparts. Trisha’s statement about not wanting to be asked about her favourite male stars stems from the fact that women actors are often asked to talk about their male co-stars, instead of their own work.

Raangi’s technical team includes music composer C Sathya, cinematographer KA Sakthivel and editor M Subarak. Trisha is likely to have a lot of action scenes in the film, as hinted in the movie’s trailer. Raangi comes after the massive success of Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan-I wherein the actor essayed the role of Chola princess Kundavai. The magnum opus co-starred actors Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj among others in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer of ‘Raangi’ here:

