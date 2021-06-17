No anticipatory bail for AIADMK leader booked for rape and cheating

A 32-year-old actor claimed that the former minister had cheated her after being in a relationship for five years.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea moved by former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader Manikandan in a case pertaining to a complaint of cheating and rape filed by a Malaysia-based woman. While the counsel of the AIADMK leader, John Sathyan, claimed that the allegations made against the Minister were false, Justice Abdul Quddhouse rejected the plea. The counsel further claimed that the woman tried to extort money from the former Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister.

On May 31, a 32-year-old actor claimed that the former minister had cheated her after being in a relationship for five years. She alleged that Manikandan, who promised to marry her, absconded after she became pregnant. The woman further claimed in her complaint that Manikandan forced her to abort the pregnancy, physically abused her and threatened her family. The counsel representing the woman on Wednesday argued that the former minister promised to marry the woman and entered into a sexual relationship based on the promise.

“As Manikandan did not honour the promise, then the consent for intercourse cannot be taken as consent, but as rape,” the counsel said. Justice Quddhouse, after listening to both sides of the argument, rejected the bail plea. Manikandan’s counsel subsequently claimed that they will move a division bench.

On June 10, Justice Quddhouse had rejected a plea by the former minister, seeking extension of an interim protection order preventing Manikandan’s arrest. The interim order was granted by Justice R Subramanian on June 3, which prevented the former minister from being arrested till June 9. Though the former minister sought an extension from Judge Subramanian on the grounds that he will produce reasons, Manikandan has not produced any reasons in court till date.

As per the June 10 argument in the court, a lawyer representing the woman claimed that Manikandan’s arrest is paramount as he should be investigated and could potentially tamper valuable evidence with his political influence.