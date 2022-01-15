Nivin Pauly's Thuramukham release postponed due to injunction by Kerala court

The President of the Film Distributors’ Association told TNM that a dispute arose between the producers of the film and the original distributor.

A court in Ernakulam has issued an injunction order against the distribution and exhibition of actor Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Thuramukham in theaters, satellite channels or Over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The Film Distributors’ Association of Kerala released a statement to district associations of the organisation on January 12, requesting them to stop distribution and exhibition of the film until they receive the revised court order. The ruling comes amid a dispute between the producer and the party which they had originally signed a distribution agreement with.

Speaking to TNM, Siyad Kokker, the president of Film Distributors’ Association pointed out, “The producer of the film gave the rights to a different distributor instead of the distributor he initially said he’d give it to. This has caused some dispute between the producer and the distributor who was initially on board for the project,” he said.

The Rajeev Ravi directorial was initially slated to hit the big screens on January 20 this year. However, further details about the stay order issued by the court, as well as the release of the film, are yet to be released by the makers of the film.

Produced by Sukumar Thekkepat, the cast of Thuramukham includes Nivin Pauly, Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, R Achari and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles. Thuramukham is based on the protests against the Chappa system at the Kochi harbour in the 1950s. The period drama has screenplay by Gopan Chidambaram and is based on the play of the same name written by Gopan’s father KN Chidambaram.

Thuramukham is directed by Annayum Rasoolum fame filmmaker Rajeev Ravi. It marks the cinematographer-turned-director's fourth directorial outing. The first-look poster, which was released in January this year, garnered positive response.

Nivin essays the role of Moidu, a Mattancherry-based port labourer. Last year, the actor launched a new poster on the occasion of Labour Day to celebrate workers. Sharing the poster on Twitter on May 1, Nivin wrote, “A riot is the language of the unheard” — Martin Luther King Jr. Here’s our tribute to all the workers!! #Thuramukham from #RajeevRavi.”

Watch the trailer of Thuramukham: