Nivin Pauly’s next is ‘Thaaram’ by Vinay Govind

The film is written by Vivek Ranjit, the most sought-after person for writing subtitles in Malayalam cinema.

Nivin Pauly has announced his next film – Thaaram – to be directed by Vinay Govind. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Malayalam actor wrote that he is super excited about the film.

Thaaram is written by Vivek Ranjit, the most sought-after person for writing subtitles in Malayalam cinema. Vivek wrote, “The wait and struggle has been so long that the announcement itself feels like the movie release. Persistence and perseverance for close to 8 years of mine and Vinay’s lives, is finally bringing a long awaited dream closer to reality. A script that has been evolving and upgrading with time, with a singular goal – entertainment!”

Cinematography for the film will be by Pradeesh M Varma and music by Rahul Raj. More details will be announced shortly, Nivin wrote, wishing everyone a Happy Easter.

The title poster shows the painting of a man’s face all glowing and glittery, a hat on his head, colour shades with stars on them, and musical notes in the air. A tower clock, a train and a dancing woman are also among the props drawn in the background.

The film will be edited by Arju Benn.

Director Vinay Govind’s first film was the 2013 Kili Poyi, a stoner film, which featured Asif Ali in the lead along with Aju Varghese. In 2015, he directed Asif Ali yet again in Kohinoor, a heist thriller set in the 1980s.

Interestingly Thaaram comes around the same time that another film titled Star – Thaaram in Malayalam – is in the news. Star, a psychological thriller, has Sheelu Abraham and Joju George in the lead supported by Gayathri Ashok and others. Prithviraj Sukumaran will make a special appearance in the movie. Star is directed by Domin Dsilva and produced by Abraham Mathew. Suvin Somashekaran has written the film and Lal Krishna is editing it. Cinematography is by Tharun Bhasker. The trailer of the film also released on Easter Sunday.