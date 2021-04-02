Dhanush's 'Karnan' to Fahadh's 'Joji': South Indian films to look out for in April

While several films will release in theatres, some will be released directly on OTT platforms.

Flix Cinema

Despite the looming threat of the coronavirus, south Indian films, from the Telugu Rang De to Kollywoodâ€™s Master, which hit the big screen this year are having a great run at the box office. With several movies slated for release this April, filmmakers from the south Indian film industries are all set to make the month eventful for movie-goers. Hereâ€™s all the films that you can catch on the big screens this month.

Telugu

Wild Dog: April 2 in theatres

With Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni playing an encounter specialist with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Wild Dog is expected to be an intense action drama. Based on a series of bomb blasts that took place in India between the years 2007 to 2013, the movie tracks the journey of ACP Vijay Varma played by Nagarjuna Akkineni, nabbing terrorists involved in the attacks. The movie also stars Saiyami Kher and Dia Mirza in the lead. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, Wild Dog is slated for release on April 2.

Vakeel Saab: April 6 in theatres

Pawan Kalyanâ€™s Vakeel Saab is the most-anticipated Telugu movie of the year 2021. Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood movie Pink. Pawan Kalyan will be reprising Amitabh Bachchanâ€™s role from Pink, while Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andria Tariangâ€™s roles respectively from the original. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan opposite Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Sriaram Venu, the courtroom drama is all set to hit the screens on April 6.

Love Story: April 16 in theatres

Starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the lead and directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is gearing up for theatrical release on April 16. Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of an aspiring software engineer, while Naga Chaitanya will be seen as a dance instructor in this upcoming romantic drama. The makers have released four soundtracks from the movie which have become viral among fans. While Sai Pallaviâ€™s dance in the folk number â€˜Saranga Dariyaâ€™ was appreciated by fans, melodious track â€˜Evo Evo Kalaleâ€™ too has garnered positive reviews.

Tuck Jagadish: April 23 in theatres

Touted to be a romantic comedy, Tuck Jagadish stars Nani, Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma in lead roles. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is reportedly set against the backdrop of a rural setting. The movie was initially slated for release on April 16, but the makers postponed the release of the movie to April 23, in view of the fact that it might cause a box office clash with Sekhar Kammulaâ€™s Love Story.

Virata Parvam: April 30 in theatres

Set in the backdrop of the Naxal movement in the Telangana region in the 1990s, Virata Parvam stars Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Nivetha Pethuraj, Naveen Chandra, Priya Mani, Eswari Rao and Nandita Das in prominent roles. The Venu Udugula directorial features Rana as a Naxalite and revolutionary poet, Aranya, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Vennela, a woman who reads Aranyaâ€™s poetry and falls in love with him. Presented by Ranaâ€™s father Suresh Babu, the movie will be released in theatres on April 30.

Tamil

Sulthan: April 2 in theatres

Starring Karthi in the lead, this film has been directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, known for his film Remo with Sivakarthikeyan. It also marks the Tamil debut of Rashmika Mandanna, and will also star Yogi Babu, Lal, Napolean among others. The trailer of Sulthan promises an action-packed story.

Mandela: April 4 on Star Vijay TV

Reportedly a political thriller, this film will star Yogi Babu in the lead. Produced by YNot Studios and co-produced by Balaji Mohan of Open Window Productions, this film has been directed by debutant Madonne Ashwin. Mande la will have a direct television premiere and will be available for viewers on Star Vijay TV on April 4, at 9.30 am.

Karnan: April 9 in theatres

This Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj film is among the most awaited releases this year. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Karnan is expected to release in theatres on April 9. So far, the film has a great buzz among Tamil cinema audience, especially after the success of Mari Selvarajâ€™s cult hit film Pariyerum Perumal. The makers have released four songs from the album composed by Santhosh Narayanan so far and all four songs have received great response.

Thalaivi: April 23 in theatres

This Jayalalithaa biopic directed by AL Vijay and starring Kangana Ranaut will be the first biopic on the late leader to release. Co-starring Arvind Swami, Thalaivi has been building momentum for itself, with the filmâ€™s makers releasing the trailer, first-looks and other promotional sneak peeks.

Malayalam

Irul: April 2 on Netflix India

Starring Fahad Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran, this film has been directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin. The crime thriller is among the most awaited releases in Malayalam this year. It is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix India.

Nizhal: April 4 in theatres

Another thriller starring Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban, this film has been directed by Appu Bhattathiri. Nizhal will also star Saiju Kurup, Izin Hash, Vinod Kovoor, Aneesh Gopal, and Divyaprabha, and is expected to release on April 4 in theatres.

Joji: April 7 on Amazon Prime Video

April is a big month for Fahadh Faasil, with his film Joji also releasing days after Irul. Directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran, Joji will also star Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, and Unnimaya Prasad and will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 7. After the success of Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiy um, both of which saw Dileesh Pothan and Fahadh in collaboration, expectations are high for Joji.

Nayattu: April 8 in theatres

Starring Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, Nayattu has been directed by Martin Prakkat and written by Shahi Kabir. Martin had last directed the Dulquer Salmaan and Parvtahy starrer Charlie, which released in 2015. This cop drama is expected to release on April 8 in theatres.

Chathur Mukham: April 8 in theatres

This Malayalam cinemaâ€™s first techno horror stars Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, Alencier Lopez, Niranjana Anoop in lead roles. Directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, this film will release in theatres on April 8.

Kannada

Yuvarathnaa: April 1

The action-drama film Yuvarathnaa stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles. The Santhosh Ananddram directorial also stars Prakash Raj, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay in pivotal roles in the movie. The plot of Yuvarathnaa focuses on exploring the loopholes in the Indian education system and exposing systemic malfunctions. The movie tracks Puneetâ€™s character, who tries to take control of the situation. The movie hit the big screens on April 1. Yuvarathnaa has also been released in Telugu.