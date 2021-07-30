Nithya Menen roped in for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s next

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, the yet to be titled movie is the remake of Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Nithya Menen has been roped in to play the lead role in the Tollywood remake of popular Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Tollywood remake stars Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak, a cop and Rana Daggubati in the lead. Sharing the news with fans on Friday, the production house wrote, “We are extremely delighted to welcome an exceptional & proficient talent @menennithya on board for our #ProductionNo12.”

Helmed by filmmaker Saagar K Chandra, the makers resumed shooting for the project in Hyderabad from July 26. Noting that all the necessary protocols are being followed, the makers announced that both Pawan Kalyan and Rana are participating in the shoot. The makers later released a Behind-the-Scenes (BTS) video from the sets and revealed that the movie will hit the big screens next year during the festival of Sankranti.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata as well as Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, are also slated for theatrical release during Sankranti 2022. Trivikram Srinivas has penned dialogues and screenplay for the film, while the project will have music by popular composer S Thaman. It is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Acclaimed Malayalam movie Ayyappannum Koshiyum starred actors Biju Menon, as Ayappan Nair, a policeman, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Koshy, a retired army havildar.

Nithya Menen's most recent work is the upcoming Malayalam movie 19(1)(A), co-starring actor Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by debutant Indhu VS, the film marks Vijay Sethupathi’s second Malayalam film after Marconi Mathai. She will be seen in upcoming Telugu anthology film Gamanam, which is written and directed by debutant filmmaker Sujana Rao. The film also stars actors Suhas, Charuhasan, Shriya Saran and Ravi Prakash, among others.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan who was recently seen in Vakeel Saab, has PSPK28 and Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline, while Rana Daggubati awaits the release of Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi and Priyamani.