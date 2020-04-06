NIT Warangal advances summer vacations as COVID-19 cases rise in Telangana

The institute has been shut since March 14, when academic activities were suspended, as the state began reporting cases of the coronavirus.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Telangana's Warangal has decided to declare early summer vacations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes accordingly to the academic year.

According to reports, the vacations for students will be declared from April 6 to June 5. The institute has been shut since March 14, when academic activities were suspended, as the state began reporting cases of the coronavirus.

All students who were staying in the hostel were asked to return home.

In March, tension prevailed at NIT after a student, who had returned from the United States on March 1 after attending a conference was admitted to a private hospital on March 10 and later shifted to the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital after he complained of cold and fever.

However, he later tested negative for the coronavirus.

The latest decision was taken even as parts of Warangal were declared 'no movement zones' owing to the rising cases reported in the city.

Officials said that people in areas like Subedari, Eidgah, Pochamma Maidan, Ganesh Nagar, Bapuji Nagar and other areas which come under the jurisdiction of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), will not be allowed to move out of their homes.

The citizens can call 1800 425 1115 or dial 100 for any assistance.

After Hyderabad, which has reported 155 total cases so far, Warangal Urban stands second with 24 cases, of which one patient has recovered and was discharged.

As many as 62 COVID-19 new cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 333. The Health Department put the number of active cases at 289 after excluding 11 deaths and 33 patients who recovered and were discharged.

