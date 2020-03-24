Nine streets visited by Thai coronavirus positive tourists shut in TN’s Erode

Two Thai tourists were tested positive for coronavirus and are being isolated and treated in IRT Medical College Hospital, Perundurai.

Nine streets in Erode have been shut down after a couple of tourists from Thailand who had visited the area tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, Erode district administration has prohibited the public from using those streets and has warned of strict action against the shops which violate the Collector’s orders. The streets which have been closed for the public are - New Masjid Street, Kongalamman Koil Street, East Kongalamman Koil Street, Sultanpet, West Kongalamman Koil Street, Kandasamy Street, Kandasamy Lane, Ottukara Chinnaiah Street and Hasan Street. Erode Municipal Commissioner also told the Times of India that the nine streets will be fumigated and that no commercial establishments shall function in the nine streets until further orders.

A group of seven tourists from Thailand had reached Erode on March 12 and they had spent time in three mosques in the city. Later, one of them caught fever and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he later succumbed. His coronavirus tests had reportedly returned negative. Two other tourists from the same group were tested positive for COVID-19 recently and are being isolated and treated in IRT Medical college hospital, Perundurai, Erode district.

A total of 136 people in Erode have been placed under home quarantine after the tourists tested positive and the district administration has also begun fixing identification stamps in front of the houses of those who have been quarantined.

Tamil Nadu now has 12 cases of COVID-19, of which one patient was cured and discharged from the hospital. Of the 11 active cases, 10 patients had travelled to India from abroad and one patient has reported no travel history within India or abroad. As on Monday, the government of Tamil Nadu has placed 12,519 people under home quarantine and has sent 552 samples for testing.