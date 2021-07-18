Nine Iranians held for staying illegally in Chennai, fake ID cards seized

A trio among the nine Iranian nationals claiming to be from a central agency allegedly robbed a Somalian national of USD 3,800.

Nine Iranians have been arrested for allegedly staying illegally with fake Aadhaar cards and invalid travel documents in Chennai. The issue came to light after three of them were involved in a robbery of a Somalian national of up to USD 3,800 by disguising as central police. Following this, Kovalam police arrested the nine persons including three women who were staying in a resort at the sea-side town of Kovalam near Chennai and recovered the fake Aadhaar cards from them.

The group of Iranians has allegedly been involved in similar offences in and around Chennai. A release from the city police said, recently the incident came to light after police, probing a case of three men, claiming to be "central police '', robbed the Somalian national of USD 3,800 under the pretext of checking him for narcotic substances.

The 61 year-old victim had come to Chennai for eye treatment where he was robbed by the three members. According to a report, Ali Ahamed Mohammed (61) from Somalia was walking with his acquaintance on Rutland Gate 4 the street when he was waylaid by three people in a black car. The trio claimed themselves to be from a central agency and snatched the money Mohammed had in his hand.

The Somalian national immediately filed a complaint with the Thousand Lights police, who formed a special team to probe the case. The police team located the car used by the trio in Kovalam and further probe revealed the accused as three persons. In a check, the police found that there were six others besides the three culprits, who were residing in a resort for about a month. The police then checked the credentials of the residents and found out that they were fake. "The Aadhaar cards in their possession turned out to be fake," the release said, adding, they did not have any valid travel and related documents as well.