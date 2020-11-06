Niharika Konidela to marry Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Dec 9 in Udaipur

The idea for the destination wedding reportedly came from Niharika's brother, actor Varun Tej.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Niharika Konidela is all set to get married to her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9 in a destination wedding in Udaipur amidst family members. The couple got engaged earlier on August 13 in Hyderabad in the presence of their close family. Niharika Konidela is the daughter of K Nagababu, who is the brother of actor Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. She has also worked as a television presenter besides doing films.

According to an India Today report, the wedding is set to take place at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. A wedding card is also in wide circulation on social media, which is supposedly from the groomâ€™s side. The card is in light pink and golden colours with a royal background. According to the report, the wedding is set to take place on December 9 at 7:15 pm in Udaipur.

According to a Times of India report, the idea of the destination wedding came from Niharikaâ€™s brother, Varun Tej, who is also an actor. Earlier, some Tollywood weddings such as director SS Rajamouliâ€™s son Karthikeya's wedding and actor Venkatesh Daggubatiâ€™s daughter Ashritaâ€™s weddings have also taken place in the Udaipur, as per reports.

Times of India has quoted Niharika Konidela confirming that the wedding will take place on December 9. She has said that her whole family is happy and busy with the preparations since there is only a month left for the special day.

As TNM earlier reported, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. He is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, and is currently working in Tech Mahindra as a business strategist.

Several Tollywood celebrities have chosen to get married amid the coronavirus pandemic. These include Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu, Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj, Nithiin-Shalini, Nikhil Siddharth-Pallavai Varma and so on.

