In pics: Actor Niharika Konidela engaged to business strategist Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Niharika is the daughter of K Nagababu, brother of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Flix Tollywood

Continuing the wedding trend in Tollywood, it's Niharika Konidela next in line. The actor got engaged to business strategist Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Thursday in a small ceremony in Hyderabad. Niharika is the daughter of K Nagababu, brother of actor Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

In the engagement ceremony that was attended by family members and their close friends, Niharika was seen wearing a violet coloured lehenga paired with a long sleeved embroidery blouse while Chaitanya was in a suit and a violet lalchi pyjama on different occasions.

In the pictures that are being shared on social media from the ceremony, Niharika's parents Nagababu and Vasundhara, brother Varun Tej, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Ram Charan, Upasana, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja and other members from the family were present.

Earlier, Niharika had revealed in an Instagram post that she would soon be getting married. The actor has shared several photos of the two of them together. Niharika made her debut by anchoring the ETV dance reality TV show, Dhee Juniors. She has also acted as the lead in films like Oka Manasu, Suryakantham, Happy Wedding and others. Mega family at #Niharika's engagement.#NiharikaKonidela pic.twitter.com/hykahWKOMd August 13, 2020 Meanwhile Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. He is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, and is currently working in Tech Mahindra as a business strategist.

In the lockdown and gradual reopening period, several Tollywood personalities have gotten engaged or married. The most recent is actor Rana Daggubati who got married to designer Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. The wedding was held at Ramanaidu Studios in Jubilee Hills amid family and friends.

Actor Nithiin also got married to his girlfriend Shalini at the Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel recently. Before that, actor Nikhil Siddharth got married to Pallavai Varma in a ceremony with limited guests on May 14, 2020.