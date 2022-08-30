Nightmarish traffic, flooded roads: Life in Bengaluru thrown out of gear after rains

According to officials, areas like Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout saw massive flooding.

Life in many parts of Bengaluru was thrown out of gear after overnight rains led to waterlogging and inundation in many areas of the city, especially around the tech parks. According to officials, areas like Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout saw massive flooding. In these areas, traffic was also impacted and many vehicles were seen travelling through knee-deep and ankle-deep puddles at a snail’s pace.

A yellow warning is in place in Bengaluru, and the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in many places on Tuesday, August 30. A holiday was announced for schools and PU colleges across the city for Tuesday. However, many commuters faced nightmarish traffic due to the waterlogging during their travel to offices.

Traffic was majorly impacted on the Outer Ring Road, which also connects the city to the tech parks located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. ORR Bellandur near Eco Space saw major flooding as rainwater overflowed from stormwater drains onto the street.

The joke called Silicon Valley of the east. This is RMZ Ecospace.



Can BBMP or any elected representative promise that this won't happen next year no matter what?



⁦@ChristinMP_TOI⁩ ⁦@ArvindLBJP⁩ ⁦@BBMPCOMM⁩ ⁦@BBMPSWMSplComm⁩ pic.twitter.com/SS6jw3btOK — Samit Singh (@kumarsamit) August 30, 2022

Rainbow Drive Layout and Sunny Brooks on Sarjapur Road were flooded after a stormwater drain overflowed. Water entered many homes, and officials were seen pumping out the water from the roads. Another video showed a jeep submerged in rainwater. Officials say the reason for this is that stormwater drains have been encroached upon, and the culvert at Sarjapura Road is not of adequate capacity to contain the flooding.



With every passing hour, water level in Rainbow Drive is increasing pic.twitter.com/9tX1jMF2Dt — KP Singh (@kpsingh1966) August 29, 2022

In the Thubrahalli Palaya area near BEML Layout, multiple tin shed houses were submerged in around 3 feet of rainwater, as the road near the lake area blocks the flow of stormwater drains, and culvert work is pending.



Radha Reddy Layout, Doddakannalli, Sarjapur Road is completely flood with water. Not able to commute.

Please do help @BSBommai @VoiceofSarjapur @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/nMpEYKj1Yy August 30, 2022

In Shanthinikethan Colony in Munekolala, multiple houses were inundated with around 2-3 feet of water as encroachments on stormwater drains are yet to be removed.

Visuals from Sunny Brooks layout area showed trees, shops and houses partially submerged in rain water.

In Bellandur too, it was reported that the Bellandur lake overflowed and water gushed onto the streets, leading to flooding and inundation.