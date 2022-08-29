Rains: Holiday declared for Bengaluru schools and colleges on Aug 30

Educational institutions in Mysuru and Mandya will also remain shut on Tuesday.

The Bengaluru Urban Commissioner has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city on August 30 due to rains. Educational institutions in Mysuru and Mandya will also remain shut on Tuesday. Bengaluru Urban DC K Srinivas told TNM that the decision to shut schools in Bengaluru urban limits had been taken and orders will be issued shortly.

The state has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days, several places in Bengaluru were waterlogged while Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagara saw floods. The Bengaluru -Mysuru expressway was flooded leading to vehicles getting washed away, and authorities were forced to divert the traffic through other routes.

According to the weather forecast, Bengaluru will receive moderate to heavy rainfall till September 1.

“Widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains likely over BBMP area. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 28 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD said in the statement. In Bengaluru urban limits, several places were inundated on Monday.

Bengaluru Urban received 124 mm of rain on Monday according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC)

The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was inundated with water in Ramanagar on Monday following overnight rains.

