Night curfew in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve? Karnataka govt mulls decision

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee has reportedly recommended that large and small gatherings be prohibited in establishments where New Year’s celebrations would be held.

news COVID-19

Amid increasing concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka, the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended restrictions to be in place for New Year’s celebrations in Bengaluru. On Thursday, December 16, Karnataka reported five new cases of the new Omicron variant, taking the total tally to eight in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta indicated that there was a possibility of imposing restrictions around New Year. “There definitely is a necessity to think in that direction. We can definitely send a recommendation to the government in that regard. We have not sent it yet but we definitely are thinking about sending recommendations.”

However, he said that the final decision will be taken by the Karnataka government. “The TAC will provide the recommendations to the Karnataka government at the CM level and the decision will be taken there,” Gaurav Gupta said.

The TAC has reportedly recommended that large and small gatherings be prohibited in establishments where New Year’s celebrations would be held. It has also reportedly suggested that public New Year’s celebrations in central areas of Bengaluru, including MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street, be prohibited. However, regular business in establishments such as pubs and restaurants would be allowed to continue.

Further, the TAC has reportedly recommended the government to restrict the gatherings in closed spaces to 200 people. Additionally, a recommendation has been made to restrict gatherings at temples, churches, mosques and other places of worship to 50% occupancy between December 22 to January 2.

The TAC has also reportedly recommended imposing a night curfew from December 30 to January 2. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited from the state government.