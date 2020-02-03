NIA to probe SSI Wilson murder as police suspect larger network at work

SSI Wilson was shot dead at a check post in Kanyakumari district by two armed assailants on January 8.

news Crime

The murder case of Special Sub Inspector (SSI) Y Wilson has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). While the Superintendent of Police of Kanyakumari district has said that the agency will take over the probe, an order is yet to be issued in this regard.

As per reports, the case has been transferred since the police suspected that the accused arrested so far could be a part of a larger network and the expertise of a special agency is needed to probe into it. Twenty-two suspects have been arrested in the case till date. The NIA has also reportedly filed an FIR on the case in Kochi on Saturday.

SSI Wilson was shot dead by two armed assailants at a check post in Kaliyakkavila in Kanyakumari district on January 8. Following the murder, the police zeroed in on the suspects using CCTV footage of the check post and identified them as Abdul Shamim and Thoufique. The duo was arrested on January 14 from Udupi railway station.

The police took the duo for custodial interrogation for ten days from January 21 and they also retrieved the guns and knives used by the men to kill Wilson. During the interrogation, the men also reportedly stated that they had killed Wilson to avenge the arrests of Khaja Moideen, their leader, and his aides Syed Abdul Nawas and Abdul Samad in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the pistol which was used to shoot Wilson has been recovered and is being examined by experts. The police also recovered bullets, a bloodstained knife and bloodstained shirts which are also being examined by forensic experts. The reports pertaining to the examination are yet to be issued.

Recently, the Ramanathapuram police arrested a suspected Islamic State (ISIS) sympathiser, 32-year-old A Shaik Dawood, from a fishing hamlet in connection with the case.