SSI Wilson murder: TN police arrest IS sympathiser suspected of funding assailants

The accused Dawood is also allegedly linked with ISIS suspect Khaja Moideen, who ran the Al-Hind trust, which radicalises youngsters to wage wars in the name of Islam.

Ramanathapuram police on Saturday arrested a suspected Islamic State (ISIS) sympathiser from a fishing hamlet in the district. The 32-year-old suspect, A Shaik Dawood is said to be linked to the murder of Special Sub Inspector Y Wilson in Kanyakumari district who was shot down on January 8.

According to ToI, Shaik Dawood was found in an abandoned hut hiding amongst gym equipment. Dawood is also allegedly linked with ISIS suspect Khaja Moideen, who ran Al-Hind trust, which radicalises youngsters in the name of Islam, the police said.

Dawood reportedly admitted to heading a group of members who believed in eliminating those who spoke or acted against Islam. They were also working towards freeing their leaders who were imprisoned in the state, by force and were mobilising funds to purchase weapons through foreign handlers.

Ramanathapuram district superintendent of police RV Varunkumar told the media that Dawood had transferred funds to one of Wilson's alleged murderers, Abdul Shamin, via his father's name.

Dawood had already been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 for allegedly radicalising youth from poor backgrounds. He was released later on bail but the police claim he continued his illegal activities. He had been underground till now and the murder of the SSI finally led the police back to him again.

Y Wilson had been stationed at the Kaliyakkavilai check post to check the movement of medical and poultry waste from Kerala into Tamil Nadu. On January 8, he was shot dead by two men, who were later identified as Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq. The accused were then arrested at the Udupi railway station in Karnataka on January 14.

They were then produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. They are currently lodged at the Palayamkottai prison in Tirunelveli district.

Kanyakumari Superintendent of Police N Sreenath stated that the accused were upset over the arrest of their aides and hence killed Wilson to take revenge on the police. The SP noted that they had also allegedly planned coordinated attacks using suicide bombers on Republic Day.