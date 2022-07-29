NIA to probe Karnataka BJYM member's murder in Dakshina Kannada

Crime

Two days after BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru was murdered in Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, July 29 announced that the investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that once the police complete their investigation, they have been ordered to prepare a report and send it to the NIA for a further probe.

Earlier this week, CM Bommai had said that the case will only be handed over to the NIA after the Mangaluru police complete their preliminary investigation. He had also suggested that Praveenâ€™s attackers may have fled to Kerala, and that the Karnataka police have held discussions with their Kerala counterparts in connection with this. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that while the investigation is ongoing, 10 people have been detained in Praveenâ€™s murder case.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants on the evening of Tuesday, July 26, in Bellare village of Sullia taluk. Hindutva organisations have alleged that his death was in retaliation to an attack on a man named Masood in nearby Kalanja village. The 19-year-old was attacked by activists of Hindutva group for rearing a calf. Masood succumbed to his injuries two days later at a hospital in Mangaluru.

Further, on Thursday, July 28, a man named Mohammed Faizal was hacked to death in public view in Surathkal, and investigation into the matter is ongoing. The back-to-back murders have rocked the district, with police clamping prohibitory orders in Surathkal and its surrounding areas â€” Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur â€” till 6 am on Monday, July 30. Liquor shops have been shut and a holiday was ordered for schools under the four police station limits.

The government has also ordered shops and other establishments to restrict their working hours. With this, all commercial establishments across Dakshina Kannada district will be open only from 6 am to 6 pm until July 30. However, the rule does not apply for emergency services.

