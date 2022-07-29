Youth's murder in Karnataka's Surathkal caught on CCTV, strict curfew imposed

In the wake of the murder, police have clamped strict prohibitory orders around Surathkal until July 30 and a holiday was declared for educational institutions.

A 24-year-old Muslim youth was hacked to death in public view in Karnatakaâ€™s Dakshina Kannada district, on July 28. The attack on Mohammed Faizal near Surathkal was caught on CCTV. The video shows a man in a white shirt running out of a clothing shop, following which Faizal comes outside as well. He then suddenly runs off towards the left, and a group of men â€” including the one wearing the white shirt â€” chase him back to the shop front and shove him around. They then draw machetes out and hack Faizal even as mannequins outside the shop fall around them. As per reports, the suspects waited outside the shop for nearly 30 minutes before attacking Faizal. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed on the way.

Following the brutal murder, Faizalâ€™s body was sent for postmortem, after which it was handed over to his family. The murder has sent shockwaves in Surathkal and the nearby village of Mangalpete, where Faizal was from. The funeral procession took place in Surathkal, and saw hundreds of people in attendance. Visuals from the procession show a swarm of people on the street, carrying his coffin into an equally crowded mosque.

In the wake of Faizalâ€™s death, the police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur until 6 am on Saturday, July 30. A holiday has been declared for educational institutions under the four police station limits, and liquor shops have been closed. So far, the police have detained 14 people for violating the prohibitory orders, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar told TNM. He also said that the motive behind Faizalâ€™s murder has not been established for now.

"We will ascertain the motive behind the murder. The action will be initiated transparently and people should not take law into their hands and cooperate," Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said.

Warning: Visuals may be disturbing

Cctv footage of the attack on Fazil in #Suratkal #Mangalore #Karnataka. Four people came in white Hyundai car wearing monkey caps and attacked him. Cctv has caught the act. He was later admitted to AJ hospital. Tense atmosphere. Commissioner has arrived on the spot. pic.twitter.com/rQ4oWuzQzS â€” Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) July 28, 2022

A day earlier, BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was attacked by unidentified assailants in Bellare village of Sullia taluk on Tuesday, July 26. His murder prompted Hindutva orgainsations to call for a bandh in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks. His death came amid tensions after eight people murdered a man named Masood in nearby Kalanja, which is under the Bellare police station limits. Chief Minister Bommai and others visited Praveenâ€™s residence, not that of Masood or Faizal yet.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru police detained Hindutva organisation Sri Ram Seneâ€™s chief, Pramod Muthalik, and prohibited him from entering Dakshina Kannada district. This was done after Muthalik attempted to meet with Praveen Nettaruâ€™s family. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed the media that ten people have been detained in connection with Praveen Nettaru's death and the probe is still on.