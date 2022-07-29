Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik stopped from entering Dakshina Kannada

Pramod Muthalik was trying to enter Dakshina Kannada to meet the family of the slain BJP worker, defying the ban imposed on his entry to the region.

news News

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was detained on Friday for trying to enter Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district to meet the family of the slain BJP worker, defying the ban imposed on his entry to the region. Police have banned Muthalik's entry to Dakshina Kannada as his visit might lead to disturbance in the region.

Muthalik has been launching scathing attacks on the ruling BJP following the murder of Praveen Nettaru. When Pramod Muthalik tried to enter Dakshina Kannada district through Udupi, he was detained near Hejamadi and later sent back, the police said.

The police have taken 12 people into custody for violating prohibitory orders.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Mohammad Fazil, who was killed on Thursday night was conducted peacefully. Thousands of people gathered to pay homage to Fazil. No untoward incident was reported.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC will remain in the region till Saturday and a call will be taken to continue or discontinue the order later.

With the series of murders rocking Dakshina Kannada district, state ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar on Friday urged the people to have faith in the police and assured an unbiased probe into both -- Praveen Kumar Nettare and Mohammed Fazil -- murder cases.

Assuring that the accused in both the cases will be brought to book, Alok Kumar said: "I request people not to get provoked by social media messages. Protecting the lives and properties of the people is our responsibility. We will crack Fazil's case in two-three days."

It is a challenging situation for the department. The police cover can't be given anywhere and everywhere. However, the police department is committed to taking the challenge and maintaining law and order, he added.

ADGP Kumar, who is stationed in Mangaluru and monitoring the investigations and volatile situation in the coastal district, stated that in the case of Masood, who was killed on July 21, the state police had arrested all the eight accused in 24 hours.

"In Praveen Kumar murder case we have arrested two persons. Arrests can't be made just like that. Few other accused are on the run in the case. As our focus is on Fazil's case, the investigation in Praveen's murder has slowed down. It is premature to make comments on motive of murders. The police are probing all angles," he said.