NIA files first FIR in Coimbatore cylinder blast case

The FIR was filed on October 27, the same day that the union government handed over the case to the NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Thursday, October 27, in the Coimbatore cylinder blast case. The FIR was filed under Section 174 of CrPC (police to enquire and report on death caused by unnatural circumstances) and Section 3(a) of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property). The report was filed on the same day the union government handed over the investigation to the NIA, on the recommendation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The FIR contained findings obtained from the investigations that were conducted so far and information of the complainant - one Sunderasan S, who is a priest in Kottai Eswari temple in Ukkadam near to which the blast had taken place.

The FIR mentioned that the case has been transferred to the investigating agency. Referring to the case, the FIR said that, “the Central Government is of the opinion that Scheduled Offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 has been committed and having regards to the gravity of the offence and the national and international ramifications, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency.”

The incident took place at around 4 am on October 23 near Kottai Eswaran Temple in Ukkadam. Jamesha Mubin died on the spot when a gas cylinder in the car he was travelling in, exploded. On October 24, the police arrested five people in connection with the incident. The accused were identified as Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25) of Ukkadam; Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27).

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu said that “low-intensive” explosive material including potassium nitrate, used in making country bombs, was recovered from Mubeen’s house. One more person, Afsar Khan, a relative of the deceased Mubeen was arrested on October 27.

