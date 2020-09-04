Next to Bengaluru IT corridor, but no decent internet providers: Balagere residents

The residents plan to hold a meeting with local MLA Arvind Limbavali on Saturday, to seek a solution on the issue.

Bengaluru may be the Information Technology (IT) capital of India, but residents of a neighbourhood in the city, located close to the IT corridor or the Outer Ring Road area, say that they don’t have decent internet service providers. Most residents at Balagere allege that Zednet, a local franchise of a private internet service provider uses their muscle power in the area to keep competition off-limits in the neighbourhood. So as a result, the residents of Balagere say that they are forced to choose between government-run BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.) or the local cable operator run service. Some residents claim Zednet is locally run by a politically influential businessman who uses his political clout to do the same.

Stating that their previous attempts to seek a remedy from the local authorities and elected representatives did not help, the residents are going to take part in a virtual meeting with local MLA and former Minister Arvind Limbavali on Saturday.

The MLA’s office acknowledged the issue and said that steps will be taken to address the concerns of the residents following the meeting.

While the problem is not new, it has affected the community of 10,000 residents in times of the pandemic, with many forced to work from home and students made to attend online classes.

Namma Balagere Welfare Society said, “Basic facilities such as the Internet are considered essential for the development of personality of every individual and to preserve human dignity. Even our Constitution emphasises on the fundamental unity of India by guaranteeing to all citizens, the access and use of the same facilities.”

They also pointed out all neighbouring localities like Panathur and Gunjur have all major internet service providers.

Taking to Twitter, Partha, a resident of the area said, “When the entire world is crying for COVID-19 and companies are asking for work from home, in Balagere, due to monopoly of some goons, other service providers are not allowed. It's impacting office work.”

Another resident Rohan said, “It’s a wait of more than three years to have a better internet service provider though the Balagere residential area is three km away from major IT parks. What is the road blocker for the development of the area?”

Earlier, the residents had even submitted a memorandum to the BJP Mahadevapura President Manohar Reddy on September 1 based on the advice of the MLA himself.

TNM has made attempts to reach out to the company in question.