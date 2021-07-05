Newborn baby declared dead found alive during funeral in Theni

The family rushed the baby for treatment and the infant is currently receiving treatment at Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

A newborn baby was allegedly declared dead by doctors of Theni Government Medical College Hospital and was packed in a ‘bucket’ for cremation. The shaken family took the baby and arranged for the funeral. However, two hours later, they removed the baby for burial and found that the baby was breathing and alive. The family rushed the baby for treatment and the infant is currently receiving treatment at Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

Talking to the media, Idal, a relative of the baby said, “We came here since the water broke for the mother and she was just six months into her pregnancy. The hospital said that they couldn't save the baby but still operated and declared the baby dead.”

“They got all the signatures to complete the formalities and packed the baby in a bucket. We didn’t have the heart to see the baby so we took the baby to the crematorium. We said our prayers and picked up the baby for burial but we found the infant alive. We came back to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

“Even when our sister saw the baby, the infant was not breathing. However, currently, the baby is getting treatment in the ICU,” the relative added.

Speaking to Tamil news channel Puthiyathalaimurai, Theni Government Medical College Hospital Dean Balajinathan said, “A 700-gram baby was delivered and the baby was not breathing. The doctors were attending to the mother and handed over the baby to relatives. We then received consent from the parents.”

“However, the relatives came back to the hospital stating the baby was moving. We checked again and the baby had a heartbeat. The infant was finding it difficult to breathe so we have provided oxygen,” he said.

The neonatal doctors have diagnosed with Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) and improper breathing patterns. “However, we have still ordered an inquiry and we will interrogate the doctors and nurses,” he said.