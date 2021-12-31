New Year's Eve celebrations prohibited at Mangaluru, Udupi beaches

While the night curfew prohibits movement of the public from 10 pm onwards, celebrations at beaches will not be allowed after 7 pm.

news COVID-19

Entry of public to all beaches in Mangaluru, including Tannirbhavi, Surathkal and Panambur, has been prohibited after 7 PM on Friday, December 31 in the wake of the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19. In an order issued by Dakshina Kannada district administration, deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said any kind of New Yearâ€™s celebrations on beaches in and around the city are not allowed after 7 PM. The celebrations are not permitted in public places also, the order said.

The night curfew, introduced in Karnataka from December 28 from 10 pm to 5 am, is already in place in the districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Udupi district deputy commissioner Kurma Rao has also issued an order prohibiting the celebration on beaches and other public places.

The Karnataka government has put in place a night curfew in the state, which prohibits the movement of people between 10 pm and 5 am. The curfew has been put in place between December 28 and January 7. The government has also prohibited public gatherings and special events like DJ parties at restaurants, pubs, hotels etc for New Yearâ€™s celebrations. However, the establishments are allowed to continue with regular business until 10 pm, even on December 31 night.

In Bengaluru, a prohibitory order has been put in place, Commissioner Kamal Pant announced. He said that while regular business at eateries and pubs, bars etc would be allowed until 10 pm, gatherings of any form in public places are prohibited from 6 pm on Friday to 5 am on Saturday, January 1, 2022. These additional orders prohibit groups of over four people from gathering in public places after 6 pm.

