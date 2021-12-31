Bringing in New Year in Bengaluru? Here are guidelines for restaurants, public places

The Bengaluru police have said that strict action will be taken against those found violating the night curfew and restrictions on New Year’s celebrations in the city.

Prohibitory orders have been issued for Bengaluru for New Year’s eve, as part of the city’s 10-day curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid increasing Omicron variant cases. The Karnataka government had earlier announced a night curfew from 10pm to 5am from December 28 to January 7.

In revised orders given by Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, he said that all hotels, pubs, clubs, and other commercial establishments are permitted to operate till 10 pm on December 31. However, gatherings of any form in public places are prohibited from 6 pm on Friday to 5 am on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The restrictions announced in the previous order are still in place, but these additional orders have been imposed to ensure that more than four people do not gather in public places after 6 pm.

As per the government order, gatherings of five or more persons in public places, main roads, and open areas to celebrate New Year’s is strictly prohibited. However, in-house celebrations that don’t involve any special events in residential complexes and private clubs would be allowed for residents and members respectively.

He further stated that those found violating these orders are liable to be punished under the provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Disease Act, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the law.

Earlier, the police chief had said that the night curfew would be strictly enforced in Bengaluru. Police checkposts would be set up and vehicles would be checked after 10 pm, he had said. “Only those who work at night, those employed in essential services and those travelling on urgent business will be allowed to travel. Apart from these, anybody seen loitering will be detained,” Kamal Pant said.

The other restrictions on New Year’s celebrations as announced by the Karnataka government will continue to be in place.

