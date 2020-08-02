New traffic diversions at Chennai's Anna Nagar and Basin Bridge on a trial basis

A Block Third Street that connects Crescent Road and Third Avenue will be made one-way, while traffic diversions have been planned at Basin Bridge and Moolakothalam junctions.

news Traffic

For the next one week, starting Monday, August 3, a new one-way rule between Anna Arch and Anna Nagar Roundtana will be tested by the Chennai traffic police. According to a report in The Hindu, A Block Third Street that connects Crescent Road and Third Avenue will be made one-way, changing routes taken by vehicles travelling between Anna Arch and Anna Roundtana for the next one week.

All vehicles from Anna Nagar Roundtana towards Anna Arch will not be allowed on A Block Third Street.

All vehicles coming from Fourth Avenue (Shanthi Colony) and driving towards A Block Third Street usually take the U-turn at Third Avenue (Shanthi Colony) traffic signal to reach A Block Third Street. This will not be allowed for the next week. Instead, vehicles can take the U-turn at Government Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital.

All vehicles driving down Crescent Road via A Block Third Street will have to turn left towards Anna Arch.

All those driving towards Crescent Road from Anna Nagar Roundtana will have to drive down Third Avenue, take the left on A Block Fifth Street, proceed towards A Block Eleventh Street and then take right on C Block Sixth Street, then to A Block Seventh West Cross Street and then slide onto Crescent Road from there.

Vehicles plying from Anna Arch towards Crescent Road will have to take the Roundtana, make a U-turn and then proceed driving down Third Avenue. They can turn left on A Block Fifth Street, proceed to A Block Eleventh Street and follow the same route as above.

Diversions at Basin Bridge

According to a report in the Times of India, traffic diversions have been planned at Basin Bridge and Moolakothalam junctions to ease congestion. Beginning August 1, Saturday, between 8 am and 10 pm, the diversions were implemented on a trial basis.

Barricades with new route directions have been placed to alert motorists about the diversion. The traffic police have reportedly said that the diversions were planned soon after the demolition of Elephant Gate bridge to ease heavy traffic in the area.

Vehicles headed towards Moolakothalam junction from Basin Bridge Power House Road, will have to turn left freely at Basin Bridge, take the Erukkancheri High Road and then make a U turn under the Vyasarpadi new bridge.

Vehicles driving towards Pulianthope from Vyasarpadi New Bridge will have to take Ambedkar College Road and then head towards Pulianthope High Road instead of taking the Basin Bridge route.