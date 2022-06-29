New road laid in Vellore without removing parked motorcycle

According to reports, the incident took place near Gandhi Road, at Kaliamman Koil Street.

A parked motorcycle was left embedded in the cement after a new road was laid in Vellore in Tamil Nadu without moving the vehicle. According to reports, this incident took place near Gandhi Road, at Kaliamman Koil Street where Vellore City Municipal Corporation was laying a road under the Smart Cities Mission.

The New Indian Express reported that the owner of the vehicle, S Murugan, said that he was not informed about the road laying work which took place late on Monday night, and woke up to find his bike fixed to the ground. Vellore Corporation Commission Ashok Kumar later inspected the road and the vehicle was removed and patch up work was done, the report added. However, it is unclear if any action has been taken against the contractor.

New road laid in #Vellore without removing parked motorcycle. The owner of the vehicle said that he was not informed about the road laying work which took place late on Monday night, and woke up to find his bike fixed to the ground. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/QlxVPCwSLU — TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) June 29, 2022

“We were shocked upon hearing the incident, it has brought a bad name to the corporation. This is a blunder and cannot be accepted at the administrative level. No order was issued on behalf of the corporation to relay the road in that area,” Ashok Kumar told The Indian Express.

A few days ago, a controversy had surfaced over a new road laid by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru’s civic body. The BBMP had proudly announced that they had spent Rs 23 crore to fix roads for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru trip. However, just a few days after the road was laid, visuals from the Jnanabharti main road showed the newly-asphalted road peeling off like paint. A part of the road also caved in a little, causing a small dent in the road.

