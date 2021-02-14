â€˜Radhe Shyamâ€™ glimpse has Prabhas wooing Pooja Hegde in Italian, release date out

The glimpse shows parts of the film set in Europe in the early 20th century.

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam have dropped a sweet treat for its fans on Valentineâ€™s Day. A glimpse of the upcoming period romantic drama was released on Sunday, along with the film's release date. The film is set to hit the screens on July 30, 2021.

The glimpse video opens in Italy where the film was predominantly shot. With melodious background music scored by composer Justin Prabhakaran playing, we see Prabhas trying to woo Pooja Hedge and saying a couple of lines in Italian. The scene appears to be set in a train station in early 20th century Europe.

Watch the Telugu glimpse of Radhe Shyam:

Pooja and Prabhas are also seen comparing their romance to that of Romeo and Juliet, with Prabhasâ€™s character proclaiming that he would never die for love.

Helmed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is touted to be an epic romantic saga, where the plot revolves around reincarnation.

The film also has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The cinematography was done by Manoj Paramahamsa, art direction by Ravinder and sound design by Resul Pokutty. Edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by T-Series and UV Creations, and presented by Krishnam Raju.

Prabhas has his hands full, with Om Raut's Adipurush, KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's new film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bacchan coming up.

Prabhas had recently commenced shooting for Salaar and the team had recently completed the first schedule.

Prabhas will also feature in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan which went on floors last week in Mumbai. The film is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana with a lot of VFX included, and will be shot in 3D format. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-series, on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, and it will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several foreign languages. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release.

Prabhas will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's next. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, recently the makers roped in Amitabh Bacchan for an important role.

Prabhasâ€™ last film to release was Saaho, which was released in August 2019. The film was directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations on a budget of Rs 300 crores.

