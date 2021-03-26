New poster of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju from 'RRR' released

'RRR' is scheduled for worldwide release in October this year.

Flix Tollywood

A day ahead of actor Ram Charan's birthday on March 27, the RRR team released the actor's first look from the magnum opus project. In this fictional movie, Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Sharing the poster of the actor, director SS Rajamouli tweeted: "The Man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all"

Ram Charan also tweeted about the look and said that it's a privilege to play the role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju.

Ram Charan looks fierce as Alluri Sitarama Raju in the poster that was unveiled. The actor can be seen aiming at the sky with a bow and arrow against a fiery background. He's dressed in a saffron dhoti.



Earlier, the RRR team released the videos of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and received a positive response from the audience. Ram Charan's Alluri Sitarama Raju was shown as a police officer with fire as the theme while water is the theme for Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem. Currently, the movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 13.



RRR is a multilingual and multistarrer movie directed by SS Rajamouli. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are also playing lead roles in the film. The movie is being bankrolled by DVV Entertainments.



The movie is reportedly a fictional story set in the 1920s, in the colonial era. The film is based on the lives of two real life heroes and well-known revolutionaries â€” Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem â€” but is a fictional take on their lives. The movie is currently in the last leg of its shooting. Hollywood action director Nick Powell has been roped in for the climax action sequences.

Watch Ram Charan's First look video from RRR here :