New Kolar-Whitefield train launched, will benefit those working in north Bengaluru

The newly introduced DEMU will run via Srinivasapura, Chintamani, Siddhaghata, and Chikballapur route.

In another addition to peri-urban services for Bengaluru, the South Western Railways launched a daily train between Kolar and Whitefield. The train will run on all days except Sunday.

Train No 06543 / 06544 Whitefield – Kolar – Whitefield DEMU (Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit) Special will depart from Whitefield at 4.10 pm and reach Kolar at 7.40 pm, and Train No 06544 Kolar – Whitefield DEMU Special will depart from Kolar at 7.30 am and reach Whitefield at 10.55 am. The newly introduced DEMU will run via Srinivasapura, Chintamani, Siddhaghata, and Chikballapur route.

The train will have stops at Jannaghatta Halt, Gottihalli Halt, Dalasanur, Srinivasapura, Doddaghatta Halt, Chintamani, Hunasenahalli Halt, Sidlaghatta, Giddenahalli Halt, Chikballapur, Nandi Halt, Venkatagiri Kote Halt, Avatihalli Halt, Devanahalli, Dodjela Halt, Bettahalasur, Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram and Hoodi Halt in both directions.

S Muniswamy, Member of Parliament, Kolar, flagged off the services of a Diesel Electrical Multiple Unit (DEMU) special train at Kolar along with AN Krishna Reddy, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway. Speaking on the occasion, Muniswamy said that there was a demand from the public for a long time for a train between Kolar and Whitefield. The train will help the people of these areas who are working in Yelahanka and Whitefield, he said, and urged people to make the best use of the services of newly introduced DEMU. He informed that depending on the patronage, more trains will be introduced from Kolar in the coming days.

The train will have a composition of two diesel power cars and six trailing cars. Each Motor car can accommodate 226 passengers and each trailing car can accommodate 325 passengers.

This additional service was launched as the wait for a dedicated suburban rail authority for Bengaluru continues. The project is awaiting clearance from the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs.

The Extended Railway Board (ERB) of the Indian Railways had already cleared it on November 4.