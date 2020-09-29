New guidelines in TN: More flights in Chennai airport, schools, colleges to remain shut

Educational institutions, swimming pools and theatres will continue to remain closed.

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the state, with the lockdown currently in place set to extend till October 31. The new rules allow for eateries and tea shops to give out parcels till 10 pm and offer more relaxations for inter-state flight services.

The new guidelines are:

Eateries and tea shops can function from 6 am to 9 pm by following the safety protocols issued by the government. The parcel services can function till 10 pm.

Shooting for movies can take place, but with not more than 100 workers. Public is prohibited from visiting the shooting spot.

From allowing 50 flights to land at Chennai Domestic Airport, the new guidelines have increased the number to 100. The same limitation will continue for Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Salem.

The government departments shall function based on safety guidelines.

.The rural and urban weekly markets can function by following safety guidelines.

The Tamil Nadu government had on September 24 issued a government order (GO) permitting Class 10 to Class 12 students to physically attend classes if they are interested, based on the central governmentâ€™s order issued on August 29 and September 8. However, based on the suggestion of the medical professionals, teachers and students, the government cancelled this GO. The state will once again hold a consultation with the officials and decide on whether students should be permitted to attend classes physically.

The Tamil Nadu government, citing section 144, said that the ban on congregation of more than five people will continue in public places. The coronavirus containment measures should be followed without any compromise in the containment zones, the release said.

Hereâ€™s what will continue to remain shut in the state:

Schools, colleges, research institutes and all educational institutions

Theaters, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, big and small public congregations, beaches, tourist places and places thronged by people

International flight services except those permitted by the central government

Suburban trains

Religious meets, social, political, entertainment and cultural events, educational events and other events

People are also required to mandatorily wear masks in public places.

Tamil Nadu announced its first lockdown with the rest of the country in March. Subsequently as the number of cases rose, the lockdown rules became more stringent. Over the last three months, the government has announced several relaxations from allowing malls, parks and restaurants to reopen, to giving permission to offices to call employees back to work.