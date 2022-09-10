New electricity tariff hike comes into effect in Tamil Nadu: See revised rates

The revised tariff for 2022-27 would see a hike of up to 6% on July 1 every year based on inflation for all the consumer categories.

news Electricity Tariff

Despite public concern, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has approved the proposal by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) for a hike in the power tariff for domestic consumers in the state. The revised tariff for 2022-27, which came into effect on Saturday, September 10, would see a hike of up to 6% on July 1 every year, from 2023-24 to 2026-27, based on inflation for all the consumer categories.

The minimum tariff for domestic consumers will now be Rs 4.50 per unit, up to 400 units, for two months. For above 400 and up to 500 units, the tariff will be Rs 6 per unit, as against Rs 3 so far. A tariff of Rs 8 per unit will be charged for units between 500 and 600, Rs 9 for between 600 and 800, and Rs 10 for 800 and 1,000. The consumption of above 1,000 units will attract a tariff of Rs 11 per unit. Individual houses, old-age homes, handlooms, etc are categorised under the domestic slab. The 100-unit free supply for all domestic consumers will continue, and those who do not want the subsidy can withdraw the same after registering an application with TANGEDCO.

A separate tariff slab, LT Tariff 1D, has been newly introduced for common power supply for purposes such as lighting, water supply, and lift connections to apartments. Gyms, swimming pools, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, and fire hydrant systems in gyms in residential complexes have been brought under a common supply tariff. These were earlier categorised under commercial tariff.

It is to be noted that the new tariff came into effect after the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on September 1 stayed a single bench order, which had restrained the TNERC from passing the final orders on the electricity tariff petitions filed by TANGEDCO / Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Transco) / State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), till a legal member is appointed to the Commission. The new tariff was proposed by TANGEDCO on July 18. It was in 2014 that the electricity tariff was last revised in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from IANS)