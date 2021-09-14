New cybercrime investigation centre to be set up in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

The cybercrime investigation centre, which is likely to be set up in Chennai, will be the nodal agency to look into internet-related crimes.

news Cyber policing

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly on Monday, September 13, that a cybercrime centre will be set up in the state which will help the police in solving internet-related crimes. The centre, which is likely to be set up in Chennai, will be the nodal agency for investigation of the cyber crimes in the state.

A senior police official, who is likely to head the cybercrime investigation unit, told IANS that the centre would be in charge of all internet-related crimes in the state. He added that this centre will also investigate crimes against women and children, and will create awareness amongst the public.

The police official said that four cybercrime police stations will be set up in Chennai as part of the cybercrime investigation centre. Police personnel, who are experts in cybercrimes, will be posted at these police stations. A mobile drone police unit will also be set up to monitor congested areas and traffic in the city at a cost of Rs 3.6 crore.

Students in Responsible Police Initiatives (SIRPI) will closely interact with the cybercrime investigation unit. The initiative, which was announced by Chief Minister Stalin at the Assembly, will be constituted at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore and would be implemented in 100 Chennai schools.

Apart from these, the police will provide training to more than 1.2 lakh police personnel at the Anna Institute of Management to improve their interpersonal skills. The extensive CCTV network in the city will be monitored by a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The government will also be setting up a Marina beach lifeguard unit to avoid drowning incidents. It was also announced that the Greater Chennai Corporation will also get two new police commissionerate, at the Tambaram and Avadi areas of the city.