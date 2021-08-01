New COVID-19 restrictions in Chennai, Coimbatore, other districts: Details

On July 31, 204 and 264 cases were recorded in Chennai and Coimbatore respectively.

In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases across Tamil Nadu, fresh restrictions were imposed across the state. The Greater Chennai Corporation announced additional restrictions in the city, including the closure of commercial complexes in nine locations, to be followed until August 09. All restaurants in the Coimbatore district can function at 50% occupancy from 8 am to 5 pm. From 5 pm to 9 pm only take-aways will be allowed. All markets across the district are only permitted for whole-sale business and not retail sale. Additionally, only 50% shops will be operational on a rotational basis.

On August 1, due to an increase in cases in Kovai in the last four days, Coimbatore District Collector Dr GS Sameeran announced that additional restrictions would be imposed in the Kovai area, effective August 02. Excluding essential goods shops such as those selling milk, medicine and vegetables will be permitted to function only from 9 am to 5 pm.

All non-essential goods shops must remain closed on Sundays in Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram 5, 6 and 7th streets, Saramedu Road, Rice Mills Road, NP Itteri Street, Thudiyalur Junction, Ellai Thotta Junctionâ€”areas that fall within the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation limits.

In compliance with the requirement of RT-PCR negative test results for those travelling from Kerala, anyone entering Coimbatore must carry test results not older than 72 hours prior to entry or certificate double shots of the vaccine. Those who do not carry either of the above proofs will be forced to undergo a random RT-PCR test at checkpoints.

Restrictions on Aadi Celebrations

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has barred entry of devotees to temples dedicated to Murugan and Amman from August 1 to 3. Priests will be permitted to carry out usual poojais.

The holy month of Aadi usually draws several thousands of devotees to the shrines, so the HR&CE has restricted entry to prevent spread of the virus.

Following the inauguration of a COVID-19 museum in Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai, the MK Stalin also rolled out the #MaskUpTN campaign online. He also urged people to maintain social distance and wash their hands regularly. Anyone showing symptoms should approach nearby hospitals for treatment, he advised.

Later, J Radhakrishnan, the health department secretary, told reporters that the state government was encouraging those testing positive to get hospitalised rather than staying in home quarantine, to check the spread of the virus.

With inputs from PTI