New COVID-19 infections dip in Chennai, see increase in other TN districts

3,616 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, of which 1,203 were from Chennai.

A total of 3,616 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, of which 1,203 were from Chennai.

So far, Tamil Nadu has seen 1,18,594 COVID-19 patients, of which 45,839 are active cases. 71,116 have recovered and 1,636 people have died due to COVID-19.

Madurai reported 334 cases on Tuesday, and Virudhunagar was third on the list with 253 cases. Thiruvallur, which neighbours Chennai, reported 217 cases while Tirunelveli recorded 174, Thoothukudi saw 141, Ranipet 120, Kanyakumari 117, Vellore 114 and Kancheepuram 105.

While 4,545 people were discharged, 65 persons died on Tuesday. Of these 13 people did not report any comorbidities. 32 of them were treated in government hospitals, while 18 were treated in private hospitals.

The deaths without comorbidities in private hospitals included a 61-year-old man from Chennai who was admitted on June 27 with complaints of fever, cough and fatigue. He died on July 7 due to respiratory failure.

The second was a 37-year-old man from Chengalpattu district who was admitted on July 6 to a private hospital with complaints of fever for 4 days, and died on the same day by suicide.

Deaths without comorbidities in government hospitals of people under the age of 50 included a 30-year-old man from Ramanathapuram who was admitted at the district government hospital. He had come with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for 5 days. He was admitted on July 3 and died on July 5 due to Acute Respiratory Distress syndrome.

A 44-year-old man from Chennai admitted to the Government Omandurar Medical College and hospital. He passed away on July 5 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute respiratory failure, COVID pneumonia, sepsis and COVID-19. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The third such death was a 47-year-old woman from Thiruvallur, who was admitted on July 1 to Stanley Medical College and Hospital. The patient died on July 6 due to bronchopneumonia, respiratory failure and COVID-19.

The total number of passengers who have arrived by air, train, road and sea is 3,24,620 persons as of July 6 of which 3,967 persons were positive.