New characters will be seen in Mohanlal starrer â€˜Drishyam 2â€™

While the core team of actors will remain the same, the film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will also have some new characters.

The shooting of Drishyam 2, a most anticipated Malayalam film, began on September 21 with its lead star Mohanlal joining the sets later on. Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the smash hit movie Drishyam that was released in the year 2013.

While the core team of actors will remain the same, the film will also have some new characters and Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar have been roped in to play these roles. Director Jeethu Joseph has said that the film will take off seven years after where it ended in part 1.

Mohanlal will reprise the role of George Kutty, Meena will be seen as Rani George and Ansiba and Esther Anil will be playing their daughters as in the prequel. The cast will also include Sidhique, Asha Sharath and Kalabhavan Shajon, who played pivotal roles in Drishyam.

The film will be a family drama, Jeethu Joseph said during an earlier interview to TNM and insisted that the first part too had been one, though it got tagged as a thriller later. He has used a similar approach for the sequel, he said.

Drishyam was remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It even had remakes in the Sinhalese language as Dharmayuddhaya in 2017 and in Chinese as Sheep Without a Shepherd in 2019.

While Drishyam 2 is in the making, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph will also be teaming up for Ram, which was announced some time ago. Reports are that this film will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead with Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

Saikumar and Siddique have been signed up for supporting roles. Plans are on to shoot the film in various locations in the UK, Africa and Middle East and a huge budget has been allocated for it. The film has been put on hold following the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus.

Watch: Drishyam trailer