Kamal Haasan released a video on Twitter, mourning the passing away of SP Balasubrahmanyam.

SPB and Kamal Haasan embracing each other on stage during a live event
Flix Death Friday, September 25, 2020 - 14:22
TNM Staff

'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan on Friday released a video tribute to late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday. Kamal, in his tribute video, said that SPB's fame will live on for another seven generations. 

Calling SPB "Annaiyya", or older brother, Kamal said that he was lucky to have shared the shadow of SPB in his lifetime. 

Watch the full video here:

