'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan on Friday released a video tribute to late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday. Kamal, in his tribute video, said that SPB's fame will live on for another seven generations.
அன்னைய்யா S.P.B அவர்களின் குரலின் நிழல் பதிப்பாக பல காலம் வாழ்ந்தது எனக்கு வாய்த்த பேறு.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 25, 2020
ஏழு தலைமுறைக்கும் அவர் புகழ் வாழும். pic.twitter.com/9P4FGJSL4T
Calling SPB "Annaiyya", or older brother, Kamal said that he was lucky to have shared the shadow of SPB in his lifetime.
Watch the full video here: