Neighbour calls cops on Vishnu Vishal, Kollywood actor issues statement

Vishnu Vishal has been accused of causing nuisance by his neighbour in Chennai’s Kotturpuram; the actor has now accused the neighbour of harassment.

Flix Controversy

Actor Vishnu Vishal on Sunday issued a statement on Twitter, after news reports said he was accused of causing nuisance by his neighbour in an apartment building in Chennai’s Kotturpuram. CCTV visuals that accompanied these news reports show a heated argument between Vishnu Vishal and Rangarajan in the presence of police, and at one point Vishnu angrily moves towards Rangarajan. Following this, the actor in a statement on Sunday said that he only retaliated after Rangarajan verbally abused him.

Rangarajan’s complaint to the police reportedly says that Vishnu Vishal regularly creates nuisance in the building after drinking alcohol. On January 23, Vishnu hosted a party for his crew mates in his latest film. In his statement, Vishnu said, "I rented an apartment in November. I was going to shoot among nearly 300 crew everyday. For the safety of my parents due to my exposure I decided to stay away from home. I have a lot of work related meetings since I’m producing FIR. I workout inside my apartment with gym equipment and go for a walk on my terrace. Since the day I have come I have been accused by an apartment owner on the first floor. They have misbehaved with my staff, me and my guests who come to see me.” (sic)

Vishnu further said that he has been off alcohol for a while because he’s working out, but alcohol was served to his guests during a get-together on Saturday for his DoP’s birthday. “It was my movie DOP’s birthday. I had a small get-together in my apartment. I have been off alcohol for my workout and body. But yes alcohol was served to the guests just like how any party has alcohol served and i don't see anything wrong with it,” he said. (sic)

6 pack dont suddenly appear if you drink everyday..

You got to be on strict diet and off alcohol completely for a long time..

Some people dont understand the LOGIC... — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) January 23, 2021

“Our privacy was invaded,” he further said, “I very politely spoke to the police. The owner had no answers and he left using an abusive word and just like any human being i am bound to respond to that and I used some words back. Police knew I was not wrong so they left.

The actor claimed he was ridiculed for 'returning late from shoots, leaving early morning for shoots..and cornered for working out in my own apartment'. He alleged that efforts were underway to malign his image as he did not give in to any 'wrong demands'.

"I normally don't like to give too much explanation terming me a 'drunkard' and using the word 'koothadi' in a wrong way is a disgrace to my career and movie industry," he alleged. "I will not keep quiet."