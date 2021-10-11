Nedumudi Venu's funeral to be held in Thiruvananthapuram with police honours

Nedumudi Venu died on October 11, Monday.

Nedumudi Venu, the versatile actor who enthralled Malayalam and Tamil cinema watchers for many decades passed away on October 11. His funeral will be held on October 12, Tuesday at 2 pm at Santhikavadam, an electric crematorium in Thiruvananthapuram with police honours. The arrangements for the funeral will be made by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, the Kerala state government has said. The protocol office of the government has said that while providing police honours, bugles will be sounded instead of gun fire.

Nedumudi Venu who had an extraordinary presence in Malayalam cinema for decades died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he developed uneasiness. He had earlier recovered from Covid-19. Nedumudi Venu who has acted in over 500 films, has won three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards.

Nedumudi, which is a village in Kuttanad in Alappuzha district where he was born, was his stage name. The actor was closely associated with Kavalam Narayana Panicker, late renowned theatre personality in Kerala. Nedumudi Venu had effortlessly donned roles of many kinds. His notable movies included Devasuram, Ishtam, Vandanam, His Highness Abdullah, Bharatham, Thenmavin Kombath and Veetumchila Veetukaryngal.

Nedumudi Venu has acted with various generations of actors from Naseer in the 70's to Mammmotty, Mohanlal and Jayaram to Dulquer Salmaan. Condolences have been pouring in for the actor. Read what Manju Warrier, Parvathyu, Jayaram, Prithviraj and others had to say here.

