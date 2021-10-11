Legendary actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73

Kesavan Venugopal, known by his stage name Nedumudi Venu, has acted in over 500 films, predominantly in Malayalam and some in Tamil.

Flix Obituary

Legendary actor Nedumudi Vedi passed away on October 11, Monday afternoon. He was 73 years old. The veteran actor who was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram had been in the Intensive Care Unit. Nedumudi, known for his exceptional performances in commercial and art cinema, has played many roles that are etched into the hearts of film viewers.

The veteran Malayalam actor had been admitted to a private hospital In Thiruvananthapuram. The 73-year-old actor had earlier recovered from COVID-19. On Sunday, October 10, Venu developed an uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit, doctors had said then.

Born Kesavan Venugopal, Nedumudi Venu has acted in over 500 films, predominantly in Malayalam and some in Tamil. He is the winner of three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards.

Starting his career as a journalist, Venu was a popular theatre personality, after which he made a foray into films. Winner of three National Film awards and six state film awards, Venu was immensely popular not just among his fans but also his colleagues in the film industry due to his pleasing and jovial nature.

Chithram, Bharatham, Thenmavin Kombath, Vandanam, Manichithrathazhu, Chandralekha, Devasuram, Ishtam, Pavithram, Oppam, His Highness Abdullah are some of his popular films. Having played male lead characters in the 1980s he later switched to character roles.