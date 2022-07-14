Nearly 20,000 people in Telangana and 12,000 in Andhra shifted to relief camps

7 NDRF teams each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with SDRF teams are carrying out rescue operations and helping in relief work in affected areas.

news Floods

Nearly 20,000 people have been shifted to 223 special camps in Telangana after heavy rains lashed the state in the last few days. 6318 persons have been shifted to 43 camps in Bhadrachalam, 4049 persons in 33 camps in Mulugu and 1226 people have been placed in 20 camps in Bhupalpally. 16 persons have been rescued by NDRF while another two persons were airlifted by the Indian Air Force so far.

Telangana

As rains continued in North Telangana districts, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao monitored the situation of heavy rains in the state. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting and took stock of the situation arising due to the incessant rains over the last few days. The Chief Secretary also discussed with officials the impact of the rising level of the Godavari river. The state machinery is focussing on Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Bhadrachalam districts due to the heavy inflow of water. The situation is being monitored on an hourly basis by the concerned officials.



Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewing the flood situation

IMD officials informed that the IMD has predicted light rainfall in 9 districts, very light rains in another 10 districts while the remaining districts will receive no rainfall. The situation in most of the districts is normal and no major incidents have been reported in any district. Seven NDRF teams have been deployed of which three are in Bhadrachalam, while two each are in Mulugu and Bhupalpally. Officials are monitoring the water overflows and inundation.

Also read: Telangana floods: Bhadrachalam cut off due to heavy rains, 6000 people evacuated

Manthani town in Peddapalli district was also hit by floods. Several colonies were inundated due to overflowing Bokkala Vagu. The district administration launched rescue and relief operations. People from inundated colonies were being evacuated to relief camps. The town has been without electricity for the last 12 hours. Road traffic from Manthani to Peddpally and Karimnagar came to a complete halt as floodwater was flowing over the highways.

Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake an aerial survey of Godavari flood-affected areas on Friday, July 15. CM Jagan has directed officials to be vigilant amid the rising water levels in river Godavari. Officials have informed CM Jagan that the flood water will further increase in the next 24-48 hours. The increase in water levels is due to the release of water from all reservoirs including Sri Ramsagar located on the Godavari river in Telangana. Collectors in flood-affected districts have been informed to be vigilant and take appropriate action.



Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing the flood sitation with irrigation department officials

Godavari water level continues to rise

Water levels in river Godavari continue to rise and several areas in and around Badrachalam are inundated. As per the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Managementâ€™s 4 pm bulletin on Thursday, July 14, the water levels continue to rise in river Godavari. The present level of water at Bhadrachalam is 61.5 ft and is expected to rise further. The third level warning was issued by authorities at 53 ft. The water takes around 21 hours to reach Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh. At Kunavaram the present level of water is 23.6 m and the water level is expected to rise further. At Dowleswaram the second level warning continues at 4 PM and the water level continues to rise. The third level warning is likely to be issued by evening. Seven NDRF teams and five SDRF teams have been deployed for disaster relief operations across the state.



Disaster management team arranged for a helicopter from Rajahmundry to transport essentials to flood affected areas

READ: Telangana rains: Stranded farmers airlifted by chopper as Godavari river floods

According to the Central Water Commission, Godavari continues to flow in an 'extreme flood situation' at Mancherial. The water level on Thursday morning was 138.86 metres, above the danger mark of 135 metres. At Kaleshwaram in Bhupalapally district, Godavari continued to flow at a level of 107.56 meters, about the highest flood level. Paranahita river was also in spate at Kaleshwaram.

Authorities have sounded a red alert at Mahadevpur, Kaleshwaram and other areas along the course of Godavari, warning of inundation and flooding. Pushkar ghats were already submerged and water had entered houses at Kaleshwaram. The district administration has been evacuating people from low-lying and submerged villages.

The Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Nizamabad district continued to receive heavy inflows. The irrigation department is releasing water downstream by opening 36 gates. Khanapur area on the outskirts of Nizamabad town has been inundated. A man was washed away in floods with his bicycle. The road link from Nizamabad to neighbouring Maharashtra was snapped.



Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy takig stock of the flood situation

Meanwhile, officials in Nirmal district heaved a sigh of relief with inflows receding at Kadam project. Massive inflows on Wednesday had raised fears for the safety of the dam. The inflows on Thursday came down to 2 lakh cusecs from 5 lakh cusecs the previous day. Forest minister Indrakaran Reddy said the project was now in a safe zone. The flood water is being released through 17 gates.

READ: 15 trains cancelled as Andhra, Telangana see heavy rains: Full list