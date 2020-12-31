'NDA committee will announce TN CM candidate after polls': BJP's CT Ravi triggers row

However, in a tweet later, Ravi said that the CM candidate would be Edappadi K Palaniswami.

BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka MLA CT Ravi stoked a controversy over the Chief Ministerial candidate by making contradictory statements during a public address and on social media. The BJP National General Secretary on Wednesday reiterated that the BJP high-command will announce the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.

As the statement agitated AIADMK leaders, CT Ravi quickly responded with a tweet, saying that the BJP at present, accepts Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Minister and it is natural for a CM candidate to be selected from the largest partner in the alliance, which would be the AIADMK.

On Wednesday, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi addressing the press in Chennai said, “The seat-sharing with alliance partner AIADMK will be finalised once the elections are announced. Currently, the relationship with all our alliance friends has been open and cordial.”

BJP's highest decision-making body, Parliamentary Board will take the necessary decision as and when the situation demands, he added.

Soon, his statement triggered a controversy in AIADMK and BJP circles. Following the controversy, CT Ravi soon retracted his statement through another tweet on social media. Taking to twitter, CT Ravi said, “Our goal is to take Tamil Nadu on the highway of prosperity by ensuring people friendly schemes of PM Narendra Modi and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa reach people. It is evident that Tamil people are waiting to bring AIADMK led NDA back to power in 2021 Assembly Elections.”

“In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is the largest partner in NDA alliance. It is natural that the Chief Minister will be from the largest partner. At present, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is our Chief Minister. Once elections are announced, the NDA co-ordination committee will announce the CM candidate,” he added.

CT Ravi during the live address also said that BJP will hopefully seek the support of actor Rajinikanth for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.