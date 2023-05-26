NCPCR insists banned two-finger test performed on minors, TN officials say no

NCPCR member Dr Anand’s statement comes a day after some media reports quoted him as saying there was no evidence the two-finger test was carried out.

news News

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s allegation that the banned two-finger test was performed on minor daughters of priests at the Chidambaram Natarajar temple is “100% true”, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Dr RG Anand told TNM on Friday, May 26. His statement comes a day after some media reports quoted him as saying that there was no evidence the two-finger test was performed on the minors. Meanwhile, state government officials continue to deny that the banned test was carried out.

In an interview with the Times of India published on May 4, Governor Ravi had alleged that minor daughters of the priests were forcibly taken to a government hospital and subjected to the banned two-finger test or ‘virginity test’. This happened after Social Welfare Department officials lodged false complaints of child marriage against two priests of the Natarajar temple out of “vengeance”, he had claimed. After media reports highlighted the Governor’s allegations, the NCPCR took suo motu cognisance to investigate the incident

“In page number 115 of the case sheet prepared by the police, they have clearly stated that the hymens of both the minor girls were intact. That can only be ascertained if the two-finger test was done,” Dr Anand told TNM, adding that the reporters who stated otherwise misunderstood his statement. The NCPCR concluded the probe after consulting with the concerned minors who explained to them how the doctors performed the medical tests, he said. “We have confirmed this after we recorded the minor children’s statements with the consent of their parents. They said that the doctors touched their private parts while examining them,” he added.

According to Dr Anand, the complete report will be released by Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of NCPCR, and the Commission will take the issue up with the state government officials.

TNM reached out to a source from the state government who confirmed that the case sheet indeed mentions that the girls’ hymens were intact. “There is a column in the formal medical examination sheet which asks if the hymen is intact or not and the doctors have to fill it out,” the official said.

Dr Shanthi AR, secretary of the Doctors Association for Social Equality corroborated and explained, “After the two-finger test was banned, we visually examine the hymen through external genitalia. This is the procedure stipulated after the ban, and it is being followed by the doctors at both the national and state level.” She further alleged that Dr Anand contradicting his own statement within 24 hours made it seem as though he was favouring a political agenda.

To this, however, Dr Anand said, “Whether or not it corroborates with the Governor’s accusation is secondary. We have evidence such as the medical report, police report, and the children’s statement.”

TNM also reached out to a police officer from the All Women’s Police Station in Chidambaram who had accompanied the victims to the hospital for medical tests. This officer also stated that the banned test wasn’t performed on the children.

Earlier on May 6, Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu had denied the allegations made by the Governor in an official statement. Health Minister Ma Subramanian also said in a press conference on May 7, “It has already been clarified that the two-finger test was not done. As I have said before, he [RN Ravi], is looking for accusations to make, even though he is unable to find any evidence for his accusations. That is why he has called on a little girl, poor thing, as a witness. His accusation has already been denied with proof.”

Between September and October of 2022, two Dikshitars — who are the priests of Chidambaram Natrajar temple — were arrested by Chidambaram police following complaints of child marriage. Based on the evidence, the All Women’s Police Station in Chidambaram booked four cases under Section 366 (a)(procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code and the 9th and 10th sections of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act. Eight men and three women were arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation is still underway.