Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's video wedding invite goes viral

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara will get married on June 9 in a private resort in Chennai’s OMR.

With Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding is just around the corner, fans have been waiting eagerly for updates from the couple. Ahead of their wedding on June 9, a digital invitation video, featuring actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has surfaced online. The invite, which was reportedly distributed to close friends and family members by the couple, features illustrations of a bride and groom who resemble the actor-filmmaker duo. It is to be noted that the invite was not posted from the official social media handles of the couple. The background music from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which marked Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s first collaboration in 2015, has been used as the background score for the invitation.

“With the blessings of god almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari,” the invitation read. As per the invite, ethnic pastels have been chosen as the dress code for the private ceremony which is scheduled to take place on June 9 in Chennai’s Mahabalipuram.

On June 7, Vignesh Shivan held a pre-wedding press meet in Chennai to inform that the couple will be getting married on June 9. He also revealed that the couple wanted to conduct the ceremony in Tirupathi, but decided against it after facing logistical difficulties. He also noted that he is grateful to the media for supporting his stint in filmmaking, and is expecting the same kind of support as he embarks on an important personal journey.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be speaking to the media after their wedding on June 11. Earlier last week, the couple met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to invite him for the wedding. Images from the meeting went viral online. Vignesh Shivan has often taken to social media to share images of Nayanthara, who does not use social media. The filmmaker, who has shared images from vacations and outings earlier, teamed up with the actor once again for his recently released romantic film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which co-stars actors Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.