Nayanthara to star opposite Darshan in ‘Gandugali Madakari Nayaka’?

Nayanthara made her debut in Kannada with ‘Super’ in 2010 and it remains her sole film in the industry till now.

Flix Sandalwood

One of the most awaited films in the Kannada film industry is Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, which has Darshan playing the lead role. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, the film has Srinivasa Murthy and Doddanna playing important roles as well.

There was an update about an inclusion to the star cast a few days and we got to know that veteran actor Sumalatha is playing a pivotal role. On her role, the film’s director said that she plays the raja matha. She will be joining the film’s team in Hyderabad, where the shooting will happen at the Ramoji Rao Studio.

While details about the stars in the cast are being revealed at regular intervals, there is still no news about the film’s female lead. According to the Sandalwood grapevine, we hear that Nayanthara is the top contender to play the role. Talks have been initiated with the actor but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. Nayanthara made her debut in Kannada with the film Super way back in 2010 and it remains her sole film in the industry to date.

Gandugali Madakari Nayaka is produced by well-known producer Rockline Venkatesh under his banner. The muhurat of this flick happened at Chitradurga a few months ago and the shooting is currently going on at a brisk pace.

The film’s story is inspired by a historical novel penned by BL Venu and the director has done extensive research to get the characterisation right. The technical crew of this film will comprise Hamsalekha for music and Ashok Kashyap for cinematography. The film will be shot in various locations in Chitradurga, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Rajasthan.

Nayanthara, who was last seen in a brief role in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, has a slew of films in Tamil and Telugu in different stages of production. She awaits the release of Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film’s technical crew comprises composer Girishh, cinematographer B Dinesh Krishnan, editor RK Selva and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva.

Nayanthara is currently shooting for Rajinikanth’s next, Annathe directed by Siva.

Recently it was announced that Nayanthara is teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha for a film to be directed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Vignesh Shivan announced the project on Twitter with a promo video on Valentine’s Day.

(Content provided by Digital Native)