Sumalatha joins Darshan’s ‘Gandugali Madakari Nayaka’ star cast

Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, the film is inspired by a historical novel penned by BL Venu.

Flix Sandalwood

The launch of the Darshan starrer Gandugali Madakari Nayaka happened at Chitradurga a few months ago with the team conducting special poojas at the Barageramma and Ekanatheshwari temples to commence the proceedings. The shooting of this film is currently on at a brisk pace. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, Gandugali Madakari Nayaka is bankrolled by well-known producer Rockline Venkatesh under his banner.

Gandugali Madakari Nayaka is inspired by a historical novel penned by BL Venu and the director has reportedly done extensive research to get the characterisation right. The technical crew of this film comprise Hamsalekha for music and Ashok Kashyap for cinematography. The film will be shot in various locations in Chitradurga, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Rajasthan.

Reports suggest that the second schedule will commence in Hyderabad very soon. The latest update is that Sumalatha Ambareesh will be joining the film unit for this schedule.

In an interview with the Times of India, the film’s director said, “Sumalatha plays the raja matha, a character she is apt for. She will joining the film’s team in Hyderabad, where we will be shooting at the Ramoji Rao Studio. The film also has P Ravi Shankar and Doddanna in pivotal roles. The rest of the cast will be announced shortly.”

While this historical is under progress, Darshan is waiting for the release of Roberrt. Reports also suggest that the filmmakers are planning to release Roberrt in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. The latest reports suggest that the film is likely to hit screens on Good Friday, which falls on April 10. Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and it has three heroines – Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monteiro, with the Tollywood star Jagapathi Babu playing the main antagonist. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork.

